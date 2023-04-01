HC seeks detailed statistical report from State on detention orders

April 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a detailed statistical report from the State on the detention orders passed under the Goondas Act in the last five years till December 2022 and the recommendations of the Advisory Board in the cases, either confirming or revoking them.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan sought the report from the State on April 12. The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition that sought quashing of the detention order passed against an accused.

The court took note of the fact that there were three accused in the case registered in Virudhunagar district and the Goondas Act was slapped on the first and the third accused. When this was referred to the Advisory Board, the detention order against the first accused was confirmed. However, with regard to the third accused, it was revoked. What was the comparative reason between the two was not known. The first accused sought quashing of the detention order.

Earlier, the court had observed that it had to ascertain whether the proceedings conducted by the Advisory Board with regard to the detention order under the Goondas Act met the elements indicated in Article 22 of the Constitution as they touched upon the personal liberty of a citizen. The court had appointed amicus curiae in the case and sought the assistance from senior advocates and advocates.

