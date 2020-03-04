HC seeks counter in plea over use of temple jewels

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a counter in a case after it was alleged that temple administrators of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in Tirunelveli were using temple jewels for own use.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed the HR and CE Department to file a counter in a petition filed by T. Muthukumarasamy of Melapalayam, who alleged that the jewels of Sri Angala Parameshwari Amman Temple were being used by the temple administrators for own use.

He said the temple owned jewels and an emerald idol of Lord Vinayagar (Maragatha Vinayagar) worth over ₹ 300 crore. Following a dispute the temple jewels in the custody of the temple administrators were handed over to the HR and CE Department.

However, the jewels are not being displayed during the temple pujas, the petitioner said and feared that the HR and CE Department had colluded with the temple administration and the jewels were being used for the temple administration’s own use.

The petitioner sought a direction to the HR and CE Department to ensure that the jewels were in safe custody and used during the pujas. The case was adjourned till March 31 for the filing of the counter affidavits.