HC seeks compliance report

31 January 2021 20:41 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Sunday disposed of a petition with directions that challenged the permission given to the public meeting organised by a community in which the Chief Minister participated.

In a special sitting, a Division Bench of Justices M. M. Sundresh and G. R. Swaminathan directed the organisers of the event to ensure that there will be no provocative speeches at the event and the closing hours of the event held on Sunday will be informed to the Madurai District Administration.

An affidavit of undertaking will have to be obtained from the organisers before the starting of the meeting that they will be responsible for any law and order situation and no inciting and inflammatory speeches would be made. The undertaking would also include compliance of the COVID-19 preventive measures, the judges said.

Further, the authorities shall make sure that the entire meeting would be videographed, which could be used as evidence in the event of any necessity arising, the judges said.

The case was posted for reporting compliance on February 4.