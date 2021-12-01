HC seeks compliance report on maintenance of temple

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought compliance report from various authorities with regard to proper maintenance of the Mariamman temple in Irukkangudi in Sattur, Virudhunagar district.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan directed the authorities to comply with the directions of the court and file the compliance report in January 2022. The court had expanded the scope of an appeal filed in 2018 and passed a series of directions for maintenance of the temple.

The court had said that the larger interests that had to be addressed were maintenance of the temple, streamlining the allotment of shops, removal of encroachments and trespassers who had put up temporary shops or sheds.

Other aspects included fencing of the temple, creating a new entrance as the existing one was through the river path and restoring the river by removing encroachments. The Mariamman temple is located between two rivers, Arjuna and Vaippar.

In a series of directions issued in 2021, the court observed that the Mariamman temple had to be maintained properly. There should be uninterrupted supply of drinking water and it should be ensured that adequate drinking water taps are installed on the premises.

Proper drainage and sanitation facilities should be provided on the temple premises. Also, it should be ensured that a sufficient number of guards and sanitary staff were engaged. The toilet and bathing facilities should be maintained properly.

The authorities were directed to maintain the vehicle parking lots in an organised manner. Health officials and workers should be deputed to ensure sanitation and proper food and safety standards were followed.

TANGEDCO should ensure that electricity supply was provided only to authorised shops and proper street lights were maintained. PWD officials in coordination with temple authorities should take steps to construct a bridge and remove encroachments in the river.

Adequate police protection should be provided to the temple and devotees.

The court sought the compliance report and observed that ‘Cleanliness is Godliness’, which the deity would also like. The hearing in the case was adjourned till January 2022.