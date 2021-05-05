HC seeks Centre, State response on lockdown restrictions

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition that challenged certain provisions of the lockdown restrictions imposed in Tamil Nadu in the wake of rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and B. Pugalendhi sought a response on the PIL petition filed by advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi.

Mr. Adityan said the restrictions imposed by the government would affect the common man. People were already suffering financially and faced hardship due to restrictions on travel. Hence, operation of private and public transport with 50% occupancy could be allowed. Additional temporary markets could be opened to avoid congestion. There must be emphasis on ensuring that COVID-19 protocols were strictly followed.

Further, the lockdown on Sundays would create congestion on Saturdays and the restrictions were imposed without any scientific reason. They could lead to mental health problems among the public. If it was ensured that the COVID-19 mandatory protocols were strictly followed, there was no need for the lockdown, he added.

The judges also sought a response from the Centre and the State in a separate PIL petition filed by the same petitioner seeking a direction for closure of all TASMAC shops in the State till the situation normalised.

The petitioner said consumption of alcohol increased the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome.