HC seeks CB-CID response to bail plea of suspended Inspector

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the CB-CID to the bail petition filed by suspended woman Inspector of Police Sathya Sheela of Ramanathapuram district who was arrested for receiving money from an accused for not taking action in a POCSO case registered in Pudukottai district.

Justice A.A. Nakkiran sought response from the CB-CID and adjourned the hearing in the case till July 18. The petitioner, Sheela, was formally arrested through a PT warrant on May 30. Earlier, she had been arrested in connection with a murder reported in Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district.

The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner had registered a first information report against an accused for an offence under the POCSO Act. She and her accomplices allegedly received money from the accused to close the complaint. However, it was not closed. Out of frustration, the accused died by suicide. The petitioner said she did not commit any offence as alleged.

On June 18, the court had dismissed the bail petition filed by Sheela with regard to the murder case.

In May, a quarrel broke out between two groups of people over installation of a statue in Muthumariamman Temple in Srivilliputtur. Sheela was part of one of the groups. An elderly man who was assaulted in the incident was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he succumbed to injuries later. Subsequently, Sheela was also arrested along with other accused in the case.

