HC: Scope of contempt petition cannot be expanded

The scope of the contempt petition cannot be expanded for the purpose of adjudication of the issues on merits. The orders passed by the courts alone are to be considered for the purpose of invoking the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that in the absence of any positive direction to the authorities (respondents) to grant certain benefits, the court would not be in a position to interpret an order directing the authorities to consider the representation under the pretext that the said order confers a right to get favourable orders from the respondents.

There is a growing trend of sending representations then and there and based on that writ petitions are filed and routine orders of direction to consider the representations issued. Such orders would not do any service to the cause of justice. Contrarily, it would result in multiplicity of proceedings, the judge observed.

Writ petitions after writ petitions are filed based on such directions. Otherwise, the litigants are working out in a corruptive manner to get a favourable order based on such direction to consider the representation. There is every possibility that authorities are acting in collusion with the litigants in the event of passing such an order to consider the representation.

Mere reference made by the courts to consider the representation would not confer any right and it was for the authorities to look into the matter and then take a decision based on the representation. This exactly is the reason why the courts are little reluctant in issuing such orders of direction to consider the representation, the judge said.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by V. Chelladurai. He sought action against TNSTC Madurai authorities. The court observed that the authorities (respondents) had not committed any wilful disobedience of the orders passed by the court in rejecting the claim of the petitioner.