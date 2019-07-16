HC says vexatious petitions consume valuable judicial time

MADURAI

Deploring the fact that a large number of vexatious litigations were filed before the High Court, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that as a result it was unable to dispose of genuine cases effectively. Even the government was filing appeals for the sake of filing, the court said.

Justice S. M. Subramaniam observed that the High Court was overburdened on account of such litigations. Effective measures must be taken to control these litigations, which were consuming valuable judicial time. The court observed that set principles should be followed before a writ of mandamus was filed.

The High Court said a person filing a writ petition should have approached the authority concerned by preferring an appeal/ representation setting out all the facts and details with the cause of action that arose for filing such an appeal/representation. It must be duly acknowledged by the authority concerned.

The person filing a writ petition should establish the legal right for the purpose of approaching the competent authority as well as the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Such an appeal/representation must have been preferred within the time limit prescribed in the Service Rules or at least within a reasonable period. The normal period prescribed in the Service Rules of the State and Centre was 60 or 90 days from the date of arising of cause of action.

If there was no order affecting the rights of a person, then such an appeal/representation must be filed within a period of six months from the date of arising of cause of action.

On receipt of such an appeal/representation from the aggrieved person, the competent authority was bound to consider it and pass orders within a period of six months. In the event of not passing any orders within a period of six months, then alone a writ of mandamus must be entertained.

Even such procedures contemplated under Special Acts prescribed time limit for the purpose of preferring appeal. The remedy of writ was an extraordinary one, wherein the affected person was expected to approach the High Court soon after the cause of action. Vexatious petition should be rejected with heavy costs, the court said.

The government for filing an appeal must make sure adequate legal grounds were available for filing an appeal. Mechanical filing of an appeal at the cost of tax payers money could never be tolerated by the court. The national and the State litigation policy should be followed in letter and spirit, the court said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by P.K. Subbaiah, who sought a direction to re-fix his monetary benefit in the pay scale of Sub-Registrar Grade II. The court took cognisance of the fact that the court had disposed of a similar writ petition filed by him in 2014. Yet again, the petitioner had filed a fresh writ petition in 2015 seeking the same relief. The court dismissed the petition.