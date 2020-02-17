HC says no to Tasmac shop near school

MADURAI

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday restrained the Madurai district administration from opening a Tasmac shop on Iyer Bungalow-Panangadi Road.

The petitioner, S. Sundararajan, said that the authorities concerned were taking steps to open the Tasmac shop on the road and the proposed location was close to a private school and within a residential area.

He sought a direction to restrain the authorities from opening the liquor shop as it would cause inconvenience to the public.