Madurai

HC says no to Tasmac shop near school

MADURAI

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday restrained the Madurai district administration from opening a Tasmac shop on Iyer Bungalow-Panangadi Road.

The petitioner, S. Sundararajan, said that the authorities concerned were taking steps to open the Tasmac shop on the road and the proposed location was close to a private school and within a residential area.

He sought a direction to restrain the authorities from opening the liquor shop as it would cause inconvenience to the public.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 10:15:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/hc-says-no-to-tasmac-shop-near-school-madurai/article30844884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY