HC says no to Tasmac shop near school

MADURAI
A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday restrained the Madurai district administration from opening a Tasmac shop on Iyer Bungalow-Panangadi Road.
The petitioner, S. Sundararajan, said that the authorities concerned were taking steps to open the Tasmac shop on the road and the proposed location was close to a private school and within a residential area.
He sought a direction to restrain the authorities from opening the liquor shop as it would cause inconvenience to the public.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.