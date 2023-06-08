June 08, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MADURAI

Even loss or damage to private properties caused during private disputes between two groups or individuals can be investigated and tried under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, as amended by Act 46 of 1994, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has held.

The court was hearing a criminal revision following a reference made by a judge of the court who noted conflicting views expressed by various judges of the court on the applicability of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992 to damage caused to private property in certain circumstances.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that States enacted various laws relating to damage to public property and Tamil Nadu came up with the Act 59 of 1992 which was more comprehensive in nature and it inter alia provided for determination in payment of compensation. While the legislation as introduced in 1992 was confined to public property alone, by the amendment introduced in 1994, by Act 46 of 1994, the Act was extended to private property also.

The court observed that the statement of objects and reasons for both the enactment viz. the Principal Act of 1992 and the Amending Act of 1994 made a reference to widespread damage being caused to the property during processions, meetings, agitations, or other activities organised by political parties or communal, language or ethnic groups and it was also stated the enactment seeks to achieve the object of making such organisers responsible for payment of compensation for the damage caused to property.

It is clear that the intent of the legislature was to make the Act applicable to private property also and criminalise damages caused to private property also. The legislative intent was to provide for punishment of persons who actually cause damage or loss to property and to make political parties or communal, language or ethnic groups which organised such activities, liable to pay compensation in respect of damage or loss caused to any property, the court observed.

The statement of objects and reasons of the amending Act of 1994 also states that a decision has been taken to amend the Act suitably providing for punishments of persons who actually caused damage or loss to private property and to make the political parties or communal, language or ethnic group which organised such procession, assembly, meeting, agitation, demonstration or other activities liable to pay compensation for the damages. Therefore, it is very clear that the intent of the legislature was to provide for punishment to persons who cause damage and also to make the organisers of processions, assemblies, meetings, agitations, demonstrations or other activities, liable to pay damages.

To the question whether the offences under the Act should be tried only by a Sessions Court, the court held that the expression ‘Court of Session’ would include both Additional as well as Assistant Sessions Judges.