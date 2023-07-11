HC says caste discrimination should make each of us hang our heads in shame

July 11, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI

Coming across a case where a petitioner belonging to a Scheduled Caste complained that SC people were prevented from offering prayers at a temple in Pudukkottai district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that “instances as set out in the case on hand should make each of us hang our heads in shame”.

Justice P.T. Asha observed that “75 years after the country secured independence from colonial rule” and after the constituent assembly gave the country men a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic securing its citizens justice, social economic and political, liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship, equality of status and opportunity to all and fraternity assuring the dignity of an individual and unity and integrity of the nation, instances as set out in the case on hand should make each of us hang our heads in shame.

In this country, which has assured liberty vis-a-vis religion and equality of status, persons like the petitioner who belong to the marginalised society are prevented from even offering prayers to God who belongs to all of us, the court observed.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M.Mathi Murugan of Pudukkottai district. The petitioner sought a direction for the appointment of an Executive Officer in order to ensure his right to worship in Mangala Nayaki Amman Temple, Mangalanadu North Village, Arasarkulam Division, Aranthangi and to permit him and the members of his community to participate in temple festivals.

The court observed that few persons claiming to be superior to the members of the petitioner’s community only by reason of their birth into a particular community were preventing the petitioner and the members of his community from worshipping in the temple. The court cannot be a mute spectator and permit perpetuation of the practice of untouchability.

The court directed the Pudukkottai Collector to ensure the petitioner and the members of his community are permitted to worship at the temple like everyone else. In case of any problem, the Revenue Divisional Officer, Aranthangi shall step in and take necessary action in this regard.

If there was a disturbance to public order, the police authorities are at liberty to invoke the provisions of the Goondas Act against those who were causing disturbance, the court directed and disposed of the petition.

In 2020, a Division Bench of the court had observed, “We have to hang our heads in shame” while initiating suo motu proceedings after coming across news reports about a group of Scheduled Caste people in Melur, Madurai district who were forced to carry a dead body through an agricultural field as there was no pathway leading to the burial ground.

