HC rules in favour of panchayat

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ruled in favour of the Keelakadayam Panchayat in Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli district and observed that the well in the village was a public well. A few landowners had claimed that the well belonged to them.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan allowed the second appeal filed by the panchayat and set aside the judgments of a Sub Court and a Munsif Court in Ambasamudram that had ruled in favour of the landowners. The panchayat had said that the well was a public well.

In 1990, a suit was filed against the panchayat by the landowners seeking a relief of permanent injunction in respect of the well. They claimed that the well belonged to them. The suit was decreed by the trial court in 1994.

Aggrieved by the judgment, the panchayat filed an appeal. The appeal was dismissed in 2011. Challenging the judgement, the panchayat filed the second appeal before the High Court in 2011.

The judge took note of the fact that earlier in 1960, the District Munsif Court, Ambasamudram, had given a categorical finding that the well was a public well vesting in Keelakadayam panchayat.

The subject matter in both the suits were the same and was with regard to the well. The finding that the well was a public well was clearly binding on the landowners. The binding effect was ignored by the Sub Court and the Munsif Court, the judge said.