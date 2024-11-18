 />
HC restrains Tirunelveli Corporation from constructing sewage pumping station on park area

Published - November 18, 2024 08:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered an interim injunction restraining Tirunelveli Corporation from going ahead with the proposal to construct a sewage pumping station on a park area in Palayamkottai taluk.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete passed the order while hearing a petition filed by M. Paramanantham of Tirunelveli district. He sought a direction to restrain the authorities from utilising the park area at Saranya Nagar in V. M. Chatram in Palayamkottai for constructing the sewage pumping station.

The petitioner said that he was living in Saranya Nagar for the past 29 years with his family members. When the residential plots of the locality were developed, a place had been earmarked for the park. “This is the only lung space / open space in my locality and the entire people residing in the locality have free access to the park”, he said.

Time and again the Supreme Court has said that an area earmarked for a park cannot be converted for any other purpose. But, it was learnt that Tirunelveli Corporation has proposed to construct a sewage pumping station in the park area and the authorities were trying to demolish the compound wall and also proposed to dig huge pits for this purpose.

A circular was issued by the Director of Municipal Administration in which it is categorically informed that Open Space Reservation should be strictly maintained and the space earmarked for Open Space Reservation should not be converted for whatever reasons and proposals seeking such re-conversion should be strictly avoided, he said.

Despite the circular, the authorities were attempting to convert the Open Space Reservation meant for park, he said and sought a direction to restrain the authorities from going ahead with the proposal to construct a sewage pumping station on the park area. The court adjourned the hearing in the matter till December 2.

