HC restrains sand mining activities

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has restrained a man from carrying out sand mining activities on a portion of land located near a pond in Virudhunagar district. The local villagers had complained that rampant mining activities had reduced the groundwater level. A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran restrained R. Chithira Velu from carrying out the mining activities from the land in Kariapatti taluk in Virudhunagar district. The court was hearing the petition filed by C. Panthanam of Kariapatti. She complained that due to the rampant mining on the land, it affected the nearby waterbody and also resulted in reduced groundwater level.