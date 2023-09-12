HamberMenu
HC restrains authorities from pumping out water from waterbody

September 12, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has restrained the authorities from pumping out water already stored in an irrigation tank in Virudhunagar district. Steps were being taken to pump out water in order to take up maintenance work.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that the water should be preserved for the agriculturalists. The court passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Palraj of Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district. He sought a direction to restrain the authorities concerned from pumping out water from the tank.

The petitioner said that he was a resident of Vilakkucheri village and most of the residents of the village were agriculturists. They received water from Vilakkucheri chinna kanmai. Over 120 agricultural fields were irrigated by the waterbody, he said.

He said that the villagers had urged the authorities to undertake maintenance work so that the water storage improved. The villagers had asked the authorities to take up the work during the summer. However, the panchayat president had decided to commence the work in July. When the same was opposed by the residents, the work was stopped.

However, steps were being taken to commence the work again. The petitioner sought a direction to restrain the authorities from pumping out water already stored in the waterbody. He said that the authorities could take up the maintenance work during the summer.

