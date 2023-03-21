HC restrains authorities from going ahead with construction on land belonging to temple

March 21, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained Madurai Corporation from putting up any construction on the portion of land belonging to the Gurunathaswamy temple in Chinnaanuppanadi.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri issued the direction on the petition filed by C. Madhavan and S. Sonaimuthu of Anuppanadi and R. Dhakshinamurthy of Tiruparankundram who had sought a direction to restrain the authorities from going ahead with the construction of an extension of a government hospital on the temple land.

The petitioners said that the Gurunathaswamy temple was established by their forefathers. The petitioners and others were maintaining the temple which was under the control of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. In 1997, the village panchayat and government organisations had encroached upon some extent of the temple land.

Aggrieved over the encroachment, a civil suit was filed before the Additional District Munsif Court in Madurai. In 2004, the civil court in its judgment held that the property belonged exclusively to the temple. No appeal was preferred against the civil court judgment. Subsequently, Chinnaanuppanadi came under the control of the Corporation.

Under these circumstances, an extension of a government hospital was being constructed on the land, the petitioners said. The court took note of the fact that the civil court had held that the land belonged to the temple. The court restrained the authorities from putting up any construction on the land belonging to the temple.

Earlier, the court had summoned the Madurai Collector and the Corporation Commissioner to appear before the court. Pursuant to the court order, the officials were present before the court during the hearing.