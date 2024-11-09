 />
HC restrains authorities from constructing shopping complex on land used by villagers

Published - November 09, 2024 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim injunction restraining the Tirunelveli district administration from constructing a shopping complex under Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission (TNSRLM) at Jothipuram village in Palayamkottai taluk.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by P. Natarajan of Jothipuram, who said the land earmarked for the complex was ‘kalam poramboke’ land. There were two temples and a study centre, named after former Minister P. Kakkan, there. The land was also used by the villagers for threshing paddy and keeping cattle, he said.

Temple festivals were conducted on the land, which the villagers had been using for a long time, he said.

Under these circumstances, the district administration had planned to construct a shopping complex on the land without considering the objections raised by the people, he said.

He said there were alternative places available to construct the shopping complex and one had already been constructed under the Smart Cities Mission opposite the land, where many shops were still vacant. Steps could be taken to put the vacant shops to good use, he said.

He said if the shopping complex was allowed to be constructed on the land, the villagers would face hardship. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till December 12.

