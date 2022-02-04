HC reserves orders on suspended Inspector’s plea

MADURAI

04 February 2022 23:40 IST

Justice B. Pugalendhi of the Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on the petition filed at the Madurai Bench by suspended Inspector of Police S. Vasanthi, who sought disciplinary proceedings initiated against her to be kept in abeyance till the disposal of the criminal case against her.

Vasanthi, who was booked for extortion, said a charge memo was served on her seeking an explanation.She made a representation to the authorities explaining that the departmental proceedings and the criminal case had arisen from the same incident. If the departmental inquiry proceeded earlier it would cause her hardship, she said. The request was denied by the authorities.

Vasanthi, who was attached to Nagamalai Pudukkottai police station, was booked on a complaint lodged by a tailor, K. Asrath, that his bag containing ₹10 lakh was taken away by her and the money was not returned. He and a few others were picked up for inquiry. But, Asrath was dropped midway, he said.

However, Vasanthi denied the allegations levelled against her. She said she had visited the spot based on secret information about exchange of fake currency notes. Following an inquiry, she released the group as the bag contained no incriminating materials, she said.