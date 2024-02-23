HC reserves orders on petitions challenging implementation of projects on bunds of Vandiyur, Thenkal tanks

February 23, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on a batch of public interest litigation petitions that challenged implementation of projects involving formation of roads on the bunds of Vandiyur and Thenkal tanks in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi reserved orders on the petitions filed by R. Manibharathi of Madurai who sought a direction to the authorities to restore the tanks to its original position. The State told the court that the projects would not affect the waterbodies and the storage capacity would not get reduced.

Earlier, Justice Swaminathan and Justice Pugalendhi took divergent views with regard to passing interim orders in the case. Justice Swaminathan had observed that in the last 50 years Madurai has seen the disappearance of many waterbodies. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court itself was built on Ulaganeri lake and the District Court was no exception. Integrity of waterbodies is as important as national integrity, the judge observed and granted an interim injunction on the works being carried out on the bunds of the tanks.

Justice Pugalendhi observed that in reality, most waterbodies were surrounded by bushes and prosopis juliflora which was used by anti-social elements for illegal activities like drug peddling. There was also open defecation. The judge said that we have to strike a balance and such a balance has to be seen from the point of view of development and environment. The judge said that he did not agree with the view of granting interim order at this stage when work was in progress since May 2023.

The Registry was directed to place the papers before the Chief Justice and Justice M. Dhandapani was named the third judge to hear the matter with regard to whether injunction needs to be granted or not. The three judges inspected the two tanks.

Justice Dhandapani observed that based on the inspection and the materials placed before the court, it revealed significant damage was caused to the bunds. The judge said that he was inclined to grant an order of interim injunction by endorsing the order passed by Justice Swaminathan. An interim injunction was ordered against the implementation of projects on the bunds of Vandiyur and Thenkal tanks.

The Registry was directed to place the batch of petitions before the Division Bench for hearing on the merits of the issue. The Division Bench after hearing elaborate arguments in the case reserved orders.