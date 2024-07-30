HC reserves orders on appeal against Single Bench judgment allowing angapradakshinam

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved orders on an appeal preferred by the Karur Collector and two other officials against the Single Bench judgment that allowed the petition filed by a devotee who had sought permission to perform angapradakshinam on the plantain leaves on which other devotees had had their meal on the Jeeva Samadhi day of Sri Sadasiva Brahmendral at Nerur in Karur district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan reserved orders on the appeal after hearing elaborate arguments. The Karur Collector, Karur Revenue Divisional Officer and the Manmangalam Tahsildar preferred the appeal.

While allowing the devotee’s petition, the Single Bench observed that if the right to privacy included sexual and gender orientation, it certainly included one’s spiritual orientation too. The petitioner had a guaranteed fundamental right under Article 25 (1) of the Constitution to carry out the religious vow undertaken by him.

The Single Bench also observed that on the Jeeva Samadhi day, the customary practice was for devotees to do angapradakshinam on the plantain leaves. It was the genuine belief of the devotees that such an act would confer on them spiritual benefit.

The appellants said following a 2015 Division Bench judgment, the authorities did not allow anyone to roll over the plantain leaves left after the meal was taken.

The writ petitioner had filed the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to consider his representation. The Single Bench pronounced the order on May 17 while the function was scheduled for May 18. The writ petition was allowed with positive directions which were contradictory to the 2015 Division Bench judgment, the appellants said, and sought grant of stay on all further proceedings.

The Single Bench observed that the 2015 judgement was passed without hearing the necessary parties and characterised the order as null and void.

