GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC reserves orders on appeal against Single Bench judgment allowing angapradakshinam

The devotee had sought permission to roll over the plantain leaves on which other devotees had had their meal on the Jeeva Samadhi day of Sri Sadasiva Brahmendral at Nerur in Karur district

Published - July 30, 2024 08:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved orders on an appeal preferred by the Karur Collector and two other officials against the Single Bench judgment that allowed the petition filed by a devotee who had sought permission to perform angapradakshinam on the plantain leaves on which other devotees had had their meal on the Jeeva Samadhi day of Sri Sadasiva Brahmendral at Nerur in Karur district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan reserved orders on the appeal after hearing elaborate arguments. The Karur Collector, Karur Revenue Divisional Officer and the Manmangalam Tahsildar preferred the appeal.

While allowing the devotee’s petition, the Single Bench observed that if the right to privacy included sexual and gender orientation, it certainly included one’s spiritual orientation too. The petitioner had a guaranteed fundamental right under Article 25 (1) of the Constitution to carry out the religious vow undertaken by him.

The Single Bench also observed that on the Jeeva Samadhi day, the customary practice was for devotees to do angapradakshinam on the plantain leaves. It was the genuine belief of the devotees that such an act would confer on them spiritual benefit.

The appellants said following a 2015 Division Bench judgment, the authorities did not allow anyone to roll over the plantain leaves left after the meal was taken.

The writ petitioner had filed the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to consider his representation. The Single Bench pronounced the order on May 17 while the function was scheduled for May 18. The writ petition was allowed with positive directions which were contradictory to the 2015 Division Bench judgment, the appellants said, and sought grant of stay on all further proceedings.

The Single Bench observed that the 2015 judgement was passed without hearing the necessary parties and characterised the order as null and void.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.