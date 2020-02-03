HC reserves orders in panchayat president case

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday reserved orders in the case pertaining to Sankarapuram village panchayat (Sivaganga district) election. Two candidates were declared elected to the panchayat president post reserved for woman (General) in the rural local body election.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran was hearing the petition filed by one of the candidates, M. Devi, who was first declared winner.

In her petition, Ms. Devi said at around 8 p.m. on the day of the results she was declared winner. However, recounting was done following a commotion and at 5 a.m. the next day, A. Priyadharshini was declared winner. Both the candidates had been awarded certificates (Form 25).

Ms. Devi alleged that Ms. Priyadharshini was favoured as she was associated with the AIADMK and sought a direction to declare the certificate awarded to her null and void. Earlier, the court had granted an injunction on the swearing-in ceremony.

Ms.Devi had contested in autorickshaw symbol and Ms. Priyadharshini in lock and key symbol.