HC reserves order

20 April 2021 19:47 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its order in a petition filed by suspended Sub-Inspector of Police P. Raghu Ganesh, accused in the Sattankulam custodial death case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup reserved orders in the criminal revision petition filed by Raghu Ganesh challenging the trial court order, which had dismissed two petitions earlier.

Advertising

Advertising