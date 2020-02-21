HC reserves order in milk union case

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders in the petition that sought a direction to conduct the election to the vacant posts of chairperson and six directors to the Madurai District Cooperative Milk Producers Union alone and not for all posts.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran reserved orders in the petition filed by P. Periya Karuppan of Usilampatti in Madurai district, one of the directors in the union. He said that the election to the vacant posts alone should be conducted.

He said that an election was conducted in 2018 to the milk union and 17 directors were elected. Following the bifurcation of the milk union into Madurai and Theni unions, 11 directors remained with the Madurai union and the remaining six formed part of the newly formed Theni union.

Earlier when the appointment of former AIADMK MLA K. Tamilarasan as Chairman of the Madurai milk union was challenged, the court restrained Tamilarasan from continuing in the post and directed an election be conducted in accordance with the rules.

In compliance with the order of the court, the State Co-operative Election Commission has now issued an election notification for the conduct of election to 14 District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, including that of Madurai, the petitioner said.

However, the term of the previous elected members would expire only in 2023. Therefore, the election should be conducted only to the vacant posts of the chairperson and six directors to the Madurai milk union, the petitioner said.