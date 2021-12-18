HC reprieve for family members of former Minister

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday directed the Virudhunagar police not to summon any family member or relative of former Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji who had not been named in the FIR registered by the police in connection with a cheating case.

In a special sitting held on Saturday, Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed the police not to summon the family members till December 20 and sought a counter affidavit in the case. The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Lakshmi, sister of Rajenthra Bhalaji.

She sought a direction to the Virudhunagar police not to harass the family members or the relatives of the former Minister in the name of inquiry. She complained that the police were harassing the family members.

The court took note of the fact that the police on Friday night had picked up three persons including the family members of the former Minister. The State submitted that summons had been issued to the three persons. Since they did not appear, the police secured them for inquiry.

The court was told that they were picked up for inquiry at about 9.30 p.m. and then let off on Saturday. The State clarified that the three persons picked up for an inquiry were not arrested. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till December 20.

Two cases were filed against the former Minister for allegedly cheating government job aspirants. The Madras High Court on December 17 dismissed Rajenthra Bhalaji’s petitions seeking anticipatory bail.