HC relief for widow of freedom fighter

02 October 2020 21:28 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to grant the freedom fighter’s pension to the 75-year-old widow of a freedom fighter. The court observed that it was pathetic that she was made to approach the court for the relief.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar directed the Centre to grant the relief to M. Meenachi whose husband Muppidathi was a freedom fighter. Muppidathi who was receiving the freedom fighter’s pension under the Central scheme died in 2013.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the scheme, the wife was also eligible for the pension. It was only in 2017 the petitioner applied for the pension as she had no other source of income. Her application should have been considered swiftly by the authorities concerned, the court said.

This kind of long delay could have been avoided, the judge said and directed the Centre to consider her application and pass necessary orders sanctioning the Freedom Fighter’s Dependent Pension under the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension Scheme.

The court said that the pension amount shall be granted with arrears from 2013 and the needful shall be undertaken within a period of six weeks. The pension shall continue during her lifetime, the court said.