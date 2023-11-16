HC relief for retired noon meal employee

November 16, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MADURAI

Applying ‘work extracted disburse salary’ principle, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed Ramanathapuram district administration to grant Special Provident Fund-cum-Gratuity to a retired noon meal employee.

The court was hearing a petition filed by K. Rakku of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district. She sought a direction to the authorities to disburse the benefits available to her. She joined service in 1992 and continued in service till retirement in 2012.

The authorities submitted that the petitioner should have retired in 2008 itself. By concealing this fact, she had continued in service till 2012. The authorities said that she received an amount to the tune of ₹85,377 and sought to recover the amount from her.

Justice S. Srimathy observed that the petitioner was entitled to Special Provident Fund-cum-Gratuity amount to the tune of ₹20,000. Even though the petitioner had given the wrong date of birth, at this point of time such a huge amount could not be recovered from the petitioner.

However, for the wrong date of birth the petitioner was liable for deduction of the amount, the court observed and directed the authorities to deduct ₹1,000 for the wrong date of birth and disburse the balance amount in four weeks.

