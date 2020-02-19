HC relief for retired conservancy worker

MADURAI

After a retired conservancy worker from Usilampatti in Madurai district moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking payment of his monthly pension, the court on Wednesday directed the State to consider his plea.

Justice M.S. Ramesh directed the State to consider the plea of the retired conservancy worker, N. Balu, and pass appropriate orders within six weeks.

The petitioner said that he had served as a conservancy worker at Thimmanatham panchayat office in Usilampatti for over 20 years. At the time of his retirement in 2018, his service was reviewed and officials expressed their satisfaction with his record.

Meanwhile, the State government in 2017 had passed a Government Order with a direction that all employees in government departments and local bodies in the special time scale of pay should be granted special monthly pension and a lump sum payment at the time of retirement.

Mr. Balu said that after his retirement he submitted an application to the State to avail himself of the retirement pension. However, the authorities concerned had not considered the application. Even repeated reminders of the pendency of the application fell on deaf ears, he said.

He sought payment of the lump sum amount of ₹50,000 and the special monthly pension of ₹2,000 from the date of his retirement.