HC relief for police aspirant

August 08, 2023 09:16 pm

Granting relief to a police aspirant, who had earlier participated in a protest against NEET, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed TNUSRB to issue an appointment order to the petitioner and send him for training to the post of Grade II Police Constable.

The court was hearing the petition filed by the police aspirant. He had cleared the written examination and the physical efficiency test. He was called for medical examination. Under these circumstances, he was told that he was not selected citing his involvement in a criminal case. He challenged the same. In 2017, he participated in the protest against NEET. A case was registered against the participants under various Sections of the IPC.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri took note of the fact that the court earlier while quashing an FIR registered against another accused had observed that the benefit of the order would ensure in favour of the non-petitioning accused also.

The petitioner in the present case did not file any quash petition and on the basis of the order passed by the court, the case against all the accused in the crime number was closed. The petitioner in this case while he was a student participated in the protest organised by fellow students protesting against the NEET examination and the right to protest for a common cause is a fundamental right which is available to each and every citizen of this country, the court observed.

The court observed that the authorities had failed to consider the fact that there are no other criminal antecedents against the petitioner. He had only exercised his fundamental right to protest by participating in the protest organised by his fellow students and definitely it will not have any implication as to the nature of the job for which he has applied.

The court quashed the order passed by the authorities and directed TNUSRB to issue an appointment order to the petitioner and send him for training.

