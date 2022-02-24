HC relief for medical seat aspirant 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Director of Medical Education and the Selection Committee to consider a medical aspirant under the Most Backward Class category in counselling for admission to MBBS / BDS course.

The court was hearing a petition filed by D.M. Hemadharshini of Dindigul district. She sought a direction to the authorities to include her under the MBC category. She said that her father belonged to a community under the General category and her mother belonged to a community under the MBC category.

She had approached the authorities seeking community certificate as per her mother’s community. She said the authorities denied her the community certificate under the MBC category on the basis that her brother had studied under the General category. She and her brother had not obtained the community certificate.

A Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy observed that the candidate was entitled to get the community certificate belonging to Most Backward Class Category.

The court quashed the order of the authorities denying her the certificate and directed the Tahsildar of Dindigul West Taluk to issue the community certificate in favour of the petitioner in two weeks time.

Further, the court directed the Director of Medical Education and the Selection Committee to consider her under the Most Backward Class category in the counselling for admission to MBBS / BDS course.