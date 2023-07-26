HC relief for man who wore T-shirt with ‘We are all ISIS’ written on it

July 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that a man, who was booked nine years ago for wearing a T-shirt with ‘We are all ISIS’ written on it, did not subscribe to the ideology of the organisation, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the trial court to conclude the proceedings against him in six months and the passport authorities to return his passport, if it was already surrendered.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2015 by the man from Ramanathapuram district. It is said that during Ramzan in 2014, the petitioner and his friends, wearing T-shirts with the line ‘We are all ISIS’, gathered at a prayer hall on Thondi beach. One of them posted the picture on Facebook which caught the attention of Thondi police, who registered a case, arraigning the petitioner as the second accused.

Under these circumstances, the petitioner obtained a passport. His implication in the criminal case came to the notice of the passport authorities, who sent a communication to him demanding the surrender of the passport. Challenging the communication, the petitioner filed the present petition.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that since the case proceedings were pending before the jurisdictional court, the passport authorities were justified in invoking the Sections of the Passports Act, and hence, the notice could not be quashed.

The court took into account the fact that for the last nine years the petitioner had not come under the adverse notice of the police. Prior to the registration of the FIR, he did not have any other bad antecedents. The petitioner through his counsel informed the court that he did not subscribe to ISIS ideology and that he unequivocally condemned its ideology and activities.

At that time he was not aware of the nature of the ISIS and out of boyish enthusiasm, a group of youngsters had worn the T-shirts, he said. He also affirmed that he believed in communal peace and amity.

The court observed that for the last nine years, the petitioner could not get any overseas employment. He had suffered enough. He appeared to have learnt his lessons.

It directed the passport authorities to return the petitioner’s passport, if it had already been surrendered, and the Judicial Magistrate in Thiruvadanai to conclude the proceedings within six months.