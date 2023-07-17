July 17, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that due to false particulars submitted by an agent the passport of a man was impounded, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai passport authorities to consider his fresh application provided that the submitted particulars were correct.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2015 by S. Chandran. In 1994, the petitioner had applied to the Regional Passport Officer in Tiruchi for a passport. He obtained a passport and worked as a mason in Singapore. His passport expired in 2014 and he applied for the renewal of the passport through an agent.

However, the agent had given false particulars. The petitioner was asked to appear for an enquiry before the police. He appeared before the police and surrendered his passport. The passport was impounded. Therefore, he filed the present petition and said that the impounding was done without notice.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that the petitioner was employed as a labourer in foreign countries. He had worked in Singapore and later in the Middle East. The action taken by the authorities cannot be faulted. If false particulars and false documents were given, the passport authority has no option but to impound the passport.

At the same time, the court cannot lose sight of the human angle. It is a fact that the citizens take the services of middle men and agents to transact with the authorities. In this case, the agent employed by the petitioner had indulged in fraud. In order to quicken the process of obtaining a passport, he had given false particulars. During verification, the same came to light, the court observed.

However, for almost nine years, the petitioner has been without a passport. Obviously his life and career has been affected. Even if the petitioner had committed a mistake, he cannot be condemned forever. The biblical concept of eternal damnation goes ill with the reformatory trend in modern jurisprudence, the court observed.

“In my view, the petitioner has suffered disproportionately. I permit the petitioner to submit a fresh application before the passport authority. I hope that the petitioner would have learnt his lessons and this time he would submit correct particulars. If any such application is submitted, the same shall be considered and the petitioner is issued with a passport provided there is no other impediment and subject to fulfilment of usual formalities,” the court observed.