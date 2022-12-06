HC relief for ex-gentleman cadet

December 06, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

India needs people who are dedicated to the dream of serving the nation, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while granting relief to an ex-gentleman cadet (a trainee at Indian Military Academy), who had completed basic military training for one year, but had to be discharged after he had to undergo multiple surgeries for stress fractures.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2013 by S. Ajay Justice of Madurai. After completing the Board examination in 2007, he aspired to join the Army. The petitioner attended the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) for five years, which consists of Basic Military Training at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Technical Training - Pre Commission and Post Commission Training at MCEME (Military College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering), Secunderabad. On completion, the cadet would be granted permanent commission in the Regular Army.

The petitioner joined Pre-Commission Training cum B. Tech studies in Cadet Training Wing cum Military College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Secunderabad, in January 2009. While participating in a cross country event he sustained stress fractures on the Neck and Femur and he was admitted to the Military Hospital at Secunderabad. He underwent an operation after a lapse of four days.

Subsequently, it was reported that the surgery was not effective and he underwent two more surgeries. After the surgeries, he was sent on sick leave for four weeks and was discharged with applicable monetary benefits, monthly stipend only. The petitioner filed the present petition seeking a direction to the authorities to reinstate him back into service.

The Centre submitted that the petitioner and his parents had executed an agreement and assured that they will not claim anything beyond the Rules and the agreement. He is being paid monetary benefits that are applicable to him. He is getting a monthly stipend till today. But the petitioner is not entitled to be reinstated back into service.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that if the authorities cannot grant a pre-commissioned place, the authorities may be directed to consider any alternative remedy. The petitioner had completed a law degree when the litigation was pending and produced a copy of the decree certificates. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to consider him for Judge Advocate General (JAG) post, based on the law qualification.

Justice S. Srimathy observed that at least for the passion and dedication, the plea of the petitioner ought to be considered and directed the authorities to consider the petitioner’s law degree and to permit him in the JAG entry scheme. If need be, some of the conditions may be considered for relaxation, the judge said. The court also directed the authorities to pay a sum of ₹ 1 lakh to the petitioner, as compensation.

However, the order shall not be followed as precedent. The order is passed based on the unique facts and circumstances of the case. The court expects the authorities to consider the case of the petitioner as an exceptional case and permit him in the JAG entry scheme, the judge observed and disposed of the petition.