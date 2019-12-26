HC relief for bus conductor

MADURAI

Bringing relief to a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus conductor, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court set aside an order passed by the corporation against him. The transport corporation held him guilty of losing possession of the ticket collection amount after the bus was involved in an accident.

The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Rengaraj, who joined the TNSTC as a temporary bus conductor in 2009. His job was to be made permanent after the completion of 240 days of service. On his 240th day in service, the TNSTC bus he was attached to rammed into a stationary lorry near Ulundurpet.

The incident left many, including the petitioner, grievously injured. The conductor lost possession of the ticket collection amount among other belongings. A charge memo was issued against him for losing possession of the collection amount.

The explanation offered by the petitioner was rejected by the transport corporation. He was found guilty of losing possession of the collection amount and an order was passed to recover the lost amount from the petitioner. The petitioner challenged the order passed by the corporation.

Allowing the petition, Justice J. Nisha Banu observed that it was not a case of misappropriation of the money nor was it a case of negligence. The bus conductor himself had sustained injury in the accident. Therefore, the amount lost during the accident could not be recovered from the petitioner, the court said, and set aside the order passed by the TNSTC against him.

However, with regard to the relief sought by the petitioner on confirmation of job, the court granted liberty to the petitioner to move the labour court for appropriate remedy.