HC relief for Block Development Officer

November 20, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MADURAI

Bringing relief to a Block Development Officer, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Thanjavur Collector to return ₹43,899 that was recovered from the petitioner.

The court was hearing a petition filed by D. Raghunathan. The petitioner said that he was promoted as a Block Development Office and joined the panchayat union office Thiruvaiyaru in 2015. In 2005, two persons were electrocuted in Kadambangudi village. One Chinnaiyan fell down on the road and kept his hand on the wall of a school adjacent to the road. Due to rainfall and short circuit, electricity passed on the wall and it resulted in electrocution.

The father of Chinnaiyan who tried to rescue his son also got electrocuted and died on the way to hospital. The legal heirs of the deceased filed suits and claimed compensation. The Electricity Board and the District Educational Officer were arrayed as defendants. Thiruvaiyaru Block Development Officer was made a defendant in 2011.

Though the previous Block Development Officer received summons, he did not take steps to contest the suits. The Electricity Board and the Education Department contested the case and the trial court awarded the compensation. Execution petitions were filed and subsequently attachment was ordered.

The Collector ordered payment of the decretal amount from the general funds of the panchayat union. Block Development Officers who held office from March 31, 2005 to February 21, 2015 were asked to deposit an amount. The petitioner was also directed to pay Rs.43,899. The petitioner had joined on February 21, 2015 after the ex-parte judgment was passed in 2014. He challenged the order passed by the Collector.

Justice Battu Devanand observed that there was no fault on the part of the petitioner in the entire episode, from the date of the unfortunate incident of the electrocution to the date of the attachment order passed in the execution proceedings. No notice was issued to the petitioner calling for his explanation. The order issued by the Collector was against the principles of natural justice and was liable to be set aside, the court observed.

