HC rejects plea to condone delay in filing response in civil suit

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a civil revision petition, observing that there must be sufficient cause or reason to condone each delay or else the interest of the real parties would be in peril, resulting in an endless litigation.

The court was hearing a petition preferred against an order of the District Munsif Court, Melur, that had refused to condone the delay of 1,599 days and set aside an ex-parte order. The lower court was hearing a property dispute.

Challenging the order, A. Packiam and M. Kaliammal filed the civil revision petition. The petitioners had filed a response to the civil suit filed by the respondent, Mallika, after a delay of nearly six years. They claimed that their husbands were associated with the property in question. With her living abroad for the past 20 years, one of the petitioners claimed that summons were not served on him.

Hearing the plea, Justice J. Nisha Banu observed that the reason for delay could not be accepted by the court. At best it could be presumed that the parties were not interested in prosecuting the case. A counter should be filed within 90 days from the date of summons.

Just because a person was abroad, the delay could not be condoned abruptly. A person who was not bothered to prosecute the case in time prudently would naturally suffer, the court said and dismissed the petition.