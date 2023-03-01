ADVERTISEMENT

HC refuses to vacate stay on action against Vijayabaskar

March 01, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to vacate the stay on the operation of the recommendations that Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission made against former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

The Commission inquired into the hospitalisation and circumstances leading to the death of former Chief Minister Jayalaithaa and recommended inquiry against Dr. Vijayabaskar and a few others.

The State Government on Wednesday made a mention before Justice G. R. Swaminathan to vacate the stay on the operation of the recommendations made against Dr. Vijayabaskar. However, the court refused to vacate the stay. Earlier, hearing the petition filed by the former Health Minister, the court stayed the operation of the order insofar as the petitioner was concerned.

In his petition, Dr. Vijayabaskar said the observations, findings and recommendations against him in the report (dated August 23, 2022) were without any legal basis and could not be construed as “factual finding”, which ought to be expunged in its entirety. 

