HC refuses to set aside detention order

22 November 2021 21:52 IST

Madurai

Considering the fact that Madurai was facing a peculiar law and order problem due to a ‘war’ between groups leading to a chain of murders one after another in retaliation and revenge, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has refused to set aside the detention order under Goondas Act invoked against four persons.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petitions filed by the family members of Dineshkumar, Alexpandian, Alaguraja and Raja seeking to quash the detention orders. The accused were involved in the murder of one P. Muruganandam. A gang had beheaded Muruganandam in 2020 near St. Mary’s church.

The investigation unravelled that the murder was a sequel to a murder in 2019 where M.S. Pandi was killed by another gang. It was submitted that the investigation was completed and the final report was filed. It was said that out of the 12 accused, the detention order was passed against the four.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran observed the detention was recommended in order to maintain law and order. The detaining authority had applied the mind, scrutinised the documents and the reasons for detention were recorded.

The detention order was passed only against the four accused since their antecedents and association are prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and peace. The reason for the detention speaks for itself. The court dismissed the habeas corpus petitions.