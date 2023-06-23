HC refuses to quash trial court proceedings against Pastor Gideon Jacob

June 23, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Pastor Gideon Jacob, founder of Mose Ministries in Tiruchi, who sought quashing of the trial court proceedings pending against him before Tiruchi Mahila Court.

The case of the prosecution was that 89 girls were illegally kept at Mose Ministries home. This was denied by the founder who said they were rescued from female infanticide. The court ordered a CBI probe in the case.

Justice G. Ilangovan observed that even if an act was done on humanitarian grounds, it must be done as per the law. If any violation was noticed, then that person had to face prosecution. Running of a children home must be in conformity with rules and regulations.

Whether rules and regulations had been violated was a matter for consideration by the trial court by examining the facts and the circumstances of the case. Similarly, if there was any abuse of the children it was also a matter for consideration by the trial court. Charges must be properly framed and trial conducted, the court observed.

Considering that the petitioner had been facing prosecution for several years and frequently visiting Germany, his personal appearance was dispensed with the condition that he should appear before Tiruchi Mahila Court within 15 days and file an undertaking affidavit, assuring of his appearance before the court as and when required. Earlier, the court allowed him to travel to Germany to meet his ailing wife.

