HC refuses to grant bail to man who in a derogatory manner criticised DMK on social media

November 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking bail filed by a man from Thoothukudi district who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody following his comments on DMK in social media.

Justice V. Sivagnanam dismissed the petition filed by S. John Ravi alias John Ravindranath. The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on October 22 for offences under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

The case of the prosecution was that he had criticised the DMK, DMK IT Wing president, DMK MP T. R. Baalu and Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T. R. B. Raaja in a derogatory manner with an intention to create law and order problem, on X (formerly Twitter).

Thanjavur police registered a case under Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words in or near any public place), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code readwith Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

The petitioner claimed that he was not connected with the case. He said that Section 504 of IPC cannot be invoked without sanction from the appropriate authority. The notice under Section 41 (1) (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure had not been served to the petitioner by the police. He said that he was innocent and sought bail.

Earlier, the Principal Sessions Court in Thanjavur had dismissed the petition filed by the petitioner seeking bail.