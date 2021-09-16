HC refuses to grant bail to accused in illegal child adoption case

Madurai

16 September 2021 20:31 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to Madarsha who is the second accused in the illegal child adoption case. Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail petition of the Director of Idhayam Trust G. R. Sivakumar, the main accused.

Justice B. Pugalendhi took a serious view of the offence and observed that the court was not inclined to grant bail to the accused Madarsha, an accomplice of Sivakumar. The counsel for the accused sought to withdraw the petition and the petition was dismissed as withdrawn.

The court has refused to grant bail to both the main accused in the case. It was said that a woman who was unable to maintain her children had handed them over to the home run by the Idhayam Trust.

The main accused Sivakumar is said to have told the woman that her child was affected by COVID-19 and that he would take it to the hospital for treatment. Later, he told her that the child died of COVID-19 and the final rites were performed as per protocol.

But, he instead sold the child to a childless couple. The woman suspecting the actions of Sivakumar had lodged a complaint. Following an inquiry, it was brought to light that the accused had also sold another child to another childless couple.

It was said that he had told the couples that the legal formalities would be completed later. In their bail petitions, the couples said that they were made to believe that the adoption was done legally. The court granted bail to the two childless couples and three others in the case.