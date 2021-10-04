HC refuses to grant anticipatory bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to a man from Tiruchi who allegedly posted certain remarks against School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on social media platforms.

Justice B. Pugalendhi dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by S. Vijayakumar of Tiruchi after taking note of the fact that many cases were registered against the petitioner and he had passed similar remarks against others.

The petitioner denied the allegations levelled against him. He said that someone had posted the comment on social media platforms by using fake accounts created in his name.