HC refuses to grant anticipatory bail to school correspondent

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to a school correspondent of an aided minority school in Madurai who has been accused of harassing a school teacher.

Justice B. Pugalendhi refused to grant anticipatory bail to Seth Daniel Raj, the correspondent. However, the court granted anticipatory bail with certain conditions to the other accused in the case. Earlier, the court directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tallakulam, to appear before the court along with the CD files in connection with the alleged case of harassment.

The court observed that the complaint was lodged before the District Educational Officer in February itself. However, the complaint was not looked into by authorities. The complaint lodged before the Commissioner of Police was also closed by the Assistant Commissioner in a mechanical manner as if some secret inquiry was conducted, the court observed.

The court is not satisfied with the manner in which the Assistant Commissioner has closed the complaint. The case was registered only after the direction of the Judicial Magistrate. Since the allegations are against Seth Daniel Raj, the first accused in the case, the court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to him, the court observed.