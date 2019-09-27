HC: Refix salary of temple security personnel

Disposing of the petitions filed by two temple security personnel who sought a direction to enhance their salaries as per the Sixth Pay Commission, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to consider their plea and refix their salaries.

Justice R. Mahadevan observed that temple security personnel played a pivotal role in protecting temples and preserving valuables. Their services to the temples and valuables were indispensable, the court said. The court was hearing separate petitions filed by temple security personnel C. Hari Padmanaban and Purushothaman.