HC: Refix salary of temple security personnel

Disposing of the petitions filed by two temple security personnel who sought a direction to enhance their salaries as per the Sixth Pay Commission, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to consider their plea and refix their salaries.
Justice R. Mahadevan observed that temple security personnel played a pivotal role in protecting temples and preserving valuables. Their services to the temples and valuables were indispensable, the court said. The court was hearing separate petitions filed by temple security personnel C. Hari Padmanaban and Purushothaman.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor