HC reduces compensation to kin of deceased bike rider

‘He was not wearing helmet when the accident occurred’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has reduced the compensation awarded by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Sivaganga district to the family members of a person who died in an accident by 10% considering the fact that the deceased was not wearing a helmet.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the National Insurance Company, Madurai, challenging the award of compensation of ₹17. 63 lakh by the tribunal.

In 2016, Prabhu, a painter, was on his way from Tirupattur to Manamadurai in Sivaganga district on his motorcycle. At around 7.30 p.m. a truck hit his motorcycle. Prabhu suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The insurance company contended that the van driver did not have a valid driving licence, which was a violation of the policy condition. Therefore, the insurance company was not liable to pay compensation.

Also, Prabhu was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, which was a violation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. There was contributory negligence on the part of the motorcycle rider, the company submitted.

Justice R.M.T. Teekaa Raman modified the compensation to ₹16.80 lakh. Referring to a Division Bench judgement that had fixed 10% on contributory negligence, the compensation was further modified to ₹15.12 lakh.

The court directed the insurance company to pay the compensation and then recover the amount from the owner of the truck.