June 09, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that the Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) had declared three rules under the Consumer Protection Rules, 2020 as ultra vires the Constitution and the same was confirmed by the Supreme Court, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed the notifications issued by the State inviting applications for appointment of members to the State and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions that challenged the notifications issued by the State inviting applications for appointment of members to the State and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions. The challenge was mainly on the ground that the notifications issued in 2022 were based on the Rules framed by the Centre in 2020.

The Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) in 2021 declared ultra vires the Constitution Rule 3(2)(b), 4(2)(c) and Rule 6(9) of the Consumer Protection (Qualification for Appointment, Method of recruitment, Procedure of Appointment, Term of Office, Resignation and Removal of President and Member of the State Commission and District Commission) Rules, 2020.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed the law is settled to the effect that once a provision of the Central Law or a Rule is held to be unconstitutional by a High Court, the same would stand effaced from the statute book in respect of the entire nation and it cannot be said that it would not be valid within the jurisdiction of the particular High Court and it would be valid in other areas.

Once the striking down of the Rules is upheld by the Supreme Court, it would necessarily date back to the judgement of the Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench). The notifications in issue having been issued after the said date, cannot be sustained. Therefore, we will have to necessarily conclude that the Rules relating to experience viz., Rules 3(2)(b), 4(2)(c) and 6(9) were not in the statute book on the date when the notifications were issued by the State, the court observed.

The court quashed the notifications and directed the State to take appropriate action to make the appointments afresh in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

