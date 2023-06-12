HC quashes notification on acquiring lands for flood carrier channel project

June 12, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed the proceedings initiated by the Thoothukudi Collector under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 to acquire lands for a flood carrier channel project.

An extent of about 5.02 hectares of land was sought to be acquired for the purpose of providing a channel for carriage of flood waters from Kannadian Channel by Thoothukudi Collector. A publication of the same required under the Act was made in Tamil and English newspapers. The notification was published in the Thoothukudi District Gazette.

This was challenged by local residents who said that the publication of the notification in the District Gazette would not amount to proper compliance with the requirements of the Act. A batch of petitions filed before a Single Bench of the court was dismissed on the ground that the term ‘Official Gazette’ should also be read as ‘including the District Gazette’. An appeal was preferred against the Single Bench order.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that the mere fact that the District Collector in certain cases is empowered to issue a notification or deemed to be the ‘appropriate Government’, by itself will not enable the publication of a notification in the District Gazette.

The court observed that the Official Gazette was defined under the General Clauses Act, 1897. Insofar as the State of Tamil Nadu is concerned, it would mean only the Fort St. George Gazette and nothing else.

When the legislature has used the term Official Gazette in Section 11 (1) of the 2013 Act and the Rules framed by the State indicate that the publication should be made in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette, we do not think that we could uphold the interpretation of the Writ Court that the term Official Gazette will include the District Gazette concerned also, the court observed and set aside the Single Bench order.

