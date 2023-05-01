May 01, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

Instead of taking action against the person who had caused pollution in the marine ecosystem, the police have registered a case against the agitators, who are the villagers, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while quashing an FIR registered against two persons who along with others had protested against the pollution caused during the construction of a thermal power plant in Uppur in Ramanathapuram district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ananth and Panjakalyani who sought the quash of the FIR registered against them. The petitioners along with 150 school children had staged a demonstration to show their dissatisfaction against the contractors who were dumping waste and soil into the sea to construct a bridge, which caused huge damage to the ecosystem as it would affect the Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar. It was a peaceful protest. However, no action was taken against those who were involved in the violations under the Wildlife Protection Act, they said.

Justice R. Tharani observed that a perusal of the records revealed that a representation was made regarding the pollution in the CRZ in 2019. In 2020, the complaints were given to the Superintendent of Police regarding the pollution. 150 persons including ladies and children were involved in the agitation.

Perusing the photographs submitted in the case, the judge observed that it was revealed that dugong (sea cow), sea cucumber, small fishes and a sea turtle were found dead near the construction site, which clearly revealed that there was some damage to the marine ecosystem.

But instead of taking action against the person, who had caused pollution in the ecosystem, the police have registered a case against the agitators, who are the villagers. Taking note of the fact that a connected FIR was quashed by the court and the chargesheet filed was not yet taken on file, the court quashed the FIR.