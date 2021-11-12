HC quashes FIR registered against Pa. Ranjith

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday quashed a FIR registered by Thiruppanandal police, Thanjavur district against film director Pa. Ranjith for his remarks on King Raja Raja Cholan.

Justice G. Ilangovan allowed the petition filed by Pa. Ranjith in 2019 seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. He was booked by the police following his speech at an event organised by the Neelapuligal Movement.

The petitioner said that he had spoken about the land issues during King Raja Raja Cholan period. His intention was not to hurt the sentiments of any community, but only give voice to the marginalised people.

The speech was about how people in the delta region had become landless. Also, the speech was about erasing casteism and to create a casteless society, he said.