HC quashes FIR registered against owner, manager of granite stone polishing unit

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed an FIR registered against the owner and the manager of a granite stones polishing unit. The FIR was registered after the death of a worker in Poovanthi in Sivaganga district.

On September 17, 2021, Krishnakumar and Malaisamy were engaged in loading granite stones. During the process, heavy stones fell on Krishnakumar. Later he succumbed to his injuries. Malaisamy was also injured.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan quashed the FIR registered against the owner, Suresh Agarwal, and manager, Muruganantham. The court observed that what happened was an accident. The occurrence took place due to negligence of the loadmen.

The court took note of the fact that a compensation of ₹10 lakh was paid to the family of the deceased, Krishnakumar, and ₹2 lakh to the family of Malaisamy, who was injured in the incident.